Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram: 120 Bags Of Smuggled Hair Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
108

A total of 120 bags of smuggled human hair were seized by troops of Assam Rifles in Champhai district’s Chhungte area near the India-Myanmar border.

As per reports, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Customs department based on specific information. The illegal consignment was seized without any valid documents.

The consignment, which is worth Rs 1.80 lakh, was later handed over to the customs department.

Related News

Diplomatic Talks Can Resolve India-Nepal Border Issues: Oli

MP: Nine Puppies Allegedly Burnt To Death, FIR Lodged

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam

30-Second Ad On Farmers’ Protest Featured In US Super…

Human hair, which is considered a waste material in most parts of the world, is a highly versatile material with significant potential in several critical areas such as agriculture, medical applications, construction materials, and pollution control. It is also used for making wigs.

Hair is also weaved into mats that help protect the plant’s roots from weather and insects.

You might also like
Top Stories

Fake Doctor Arrested in Dibrugarh District

Entertainment

A Band Of Visually-Impaired Strike a chord in Meghalaya

Regional

Anomalies in ONGC examination

Technology

ISRO To Launch 9 Commercial Satellites on Nov 7

Regional

CAA protest Assam gets SC nod

Regional

EVMs dysfunctional in various polling booths

Comments
Loading...