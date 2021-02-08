Mizoram: 120 Bags Of Smuggled Hair Seized

A total of 120 bags of smuggled human hair were seized by troops of Assam Rifles in Champhai district’s Chhungte area near the India-Myanmar border.

As per reports, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Customs department based on specific information. The illegal consignment was seized without any valid documents.

The consignment, which is worth Rs 1.80 lakh, was later handed over to the customs department.

Human hair, which is considered a waste material in most parts of the world, is a highly versatile material with significant potential in several critical areas such as agriculture, medical applications, construction materials, and pollution control. It is also used for making wigs.

Hair is also weaved into mats that help protect the plant’s roots from weather and insects.