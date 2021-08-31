Mizoram: 45 Per 1000 People Infected with COVID-19

Mizoram on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 59,119, an official said.



At least 45 persons per 1,000 population have been infected by the virus in the state, taking into account the 2011 census, he said.



As per the 2011 census, Mizoram’s population was 10.97 lakh.



Among the new patients were 219 children (18.92 per cent), the official said, according to a report of PTI.



Aizawl district reported more than half of the new cases at 679, he said.



The positivity rate was 8.32 per cent as the fresh cases were detected after testing 13,040 samples, he said.



Most of the new cases were detected through Fluorescent Immunoassay tests (28.60 per cent), while some cases were found through RT-PCR tests (11.89 per cent), TrueNat tests (18.37 per cent) and rapid antigen test (7.97 per cent), the report stated.



Of the new patients, 503 have symptoms.



There are 9,107 active cases in the state at present. So far, 49,798 people have recovered, including 358 on Monday.



At least 214 people have succumbed to the infection so far in Mizoram.



The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 84.23 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.36 per cent.



Till Monday, 2.36 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

