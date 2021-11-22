Mizoram: 5 Killed, 11 Injured in Khawzawl District

Five, including three women were killed while 11 others injured in Khawzawl district in East Mizoram after a pick-up truck fell into a gorge near Rabung village, informed police.

The incident took place in the morning when they were travelling from their village in Mizoram towards Rabung to attend a funeral, SP Lalchunglura said while quoted by PTI.

The SP said that brake failure might be the cause of the accident. Four persons died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at Rabung Public Health Centre, the SP said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the nearest hospital.

