Mizoram: 67 Die Of Drug Abuse In 2020

At least 67 people have died due to substance abuse in Mizoram last year, PTI reported.

According to the report, state had reported 55 drug-related fatalities in 2019.

“All the 67 people, who died of drug abuse last year, were addicted to heroin. The state government has been taking several measures to curb the menace,” the excise and narcotics department official was quoted saying in the report.

Most of the drugs, especially heroin, have been smuggled from Myanmar, it said.

The excise and narcotics department’s data showed that at least 1,646 people, including 193 women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram since 1984, PTI reported.

