Mizoram: 671 Pigs Die Due To Swine Fever

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
As many as 671 pigs in Mizoram have been killed due to being infected by the fatal African swine fever.

Out of the pigs killed, 431 deaths were reported from Lungsen village in South Mizoram’s Lunglei district along the India-Bangladesh border, 116 deaths were registered in Edenthar and Armed Veng localities within Aizawl city, while, 117 deaths were reported from Mamit district. These areas have been declared by the government as infected areas.

As per reports, the samples that were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have returned positive, however, the report on serotype through genome sequencing is yet to confirm about the deadly disease.

The viral disease had killed over 17,000 pigs in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram in 2020.

