Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram: 7-Day Lockdown In Aizwal, 10 Other Districts

By Pratidin Bureau
80

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Mizoram government has enforced a seven-day lockdown in Aizwal and 10 other district headquarters starting today (April 20) till April 26.

The state government said residents in Aizwal municipal area and 10 other district headquarters should not step out of their homes during the time period.

According to an official notification, inter-village or intra-state movement however has not been restricted and is allowed with permission from local authorities.

Related News

UGC-NET Exams For December 2020 Cycle Deferred

Arvind Kejriwal Self-Isolates After Wife Tests COVID +ve

COVID-19: Assam Government Issues New SOPs

Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Places of worship, educational institutions, parks, picnic spots, theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants and shopping complexes shall remain closed throughout the state during the period.

However, shops selling essential commodities, flowers and construction materials have been allowed to remain open with permission from local authorities. Petrol pumps, cold storages, bakeries and carpentry, steel fabrication, weaving and motor workshops have also been allowed to remain open.

While the government has allowed a maximum of 30 people for funerals and weddings, other public functions such as birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and sporting events have been banned in all parts of the state.

Further, those arriving in the state will have to undergo 7-day mandatory home isolation. Passengers from abroad however will have to undergo institutional quarantine.

You might also like
Regional

Arunachal to provide 100% tap connections by 2023

Regional

Zoramthanga sworn in as Mizoram’s new CM

Regional

No end in sight for NRL strike

National

Union Minister Smriti Irani Recovers from COVID-19

Regional

Teachers stage protest amid Teachers’ Day celebration

Regional

Kokrajhar, Dhubri : Re-poll in 7 polling stations today

Comments
Loading...