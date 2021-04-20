Mizoram: 7-Day Lockdown In Aizwal, 10 Other Districts

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Mizoram government has enforced a seven-day lockdown in Aizwal and 10 other district headquarters starting today (April 20) till April 26.

The state government said residents in Aizwal municipal area and 10 other district headquarters should not step out of their homes during the time period.

According to an official notification, inter-village or intra-state movement however has not been restricted and is allowed with permission from local authorities.

Places of worship, educational institutions, parks, picnic spots, theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants and shopping complexes shall remain closed throughout the state during the period.

However, shops selling essential commodities, flowers and construction materials have been allowed to remain open with permission from local authorities. Petrol pumps, cold storages, bakeries and carpentry, steel fabrication, weaving and motor workshops have also been allowed to remain open.

While the government has allowed a maximum of 30 people for funerals and weddings, other public functions such as birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and sporting events have been banned in all parts of the state.

Further, those arriving in the state will have to undergo 7-day mandatory home isolation. Passengers from abroad however will have to undergo institutional quarantine.