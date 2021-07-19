Mizoram Accuses Assam Of Human Rights Violation On Mizo People

Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib district in Mizoram, H Lalthlangliana wrote a letter to the Cachar DC accusing Assam of committing human rights violation and atrocities on the tribal people residing along the inter-state border areas.

The Kolasib DC in his letter accused the Assam Government officials and the police of committing human rights violation and atrocities on the tribal people on the tribal people residing along the inter-state border areas during a stand-off on July 10.

As per reports, copies of the letter were also sent to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

The Kolasib DC alleged that on July 10, Assam officials engaged in a road construction work in an area that fell under the jurisdiction of the Mizoram Government.

It further accused the Assam Government officials of constructing the road in Mizoram territory by destroying crops cultivated by Mizo people residing there.

Mizoram further alleged that the personnel of the Assam Police used force to disperse the agitating crowd, who gathered to protest construction of road by destructing their produce.

However, Assam has denied the allegations levelled by Mizoram saying that the neigbouring state has encroached upon its land, leading to tensions along the inter-state border.

