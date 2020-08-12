Mizoram: Active cases spike to 318

Twenty-five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mizoram, taking the state’s virus count to 648 on Wednesday, a health official said to news agency PTI.



The new cases have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 318, while 330 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.



All the fresh infections in Kolasib district were detected among truck drivers who had come to the state from neighbouring Assam, he said.

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive as well and were placed under quarantine in Lunglei district, the official said.



Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has made it mandatory for passengers, truck drivers and their helpers entering the state to undergo rapid antigen tests, the report added Fifty-three truck drivers and their helpers from other states have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram so far, officials said.