Mizoram Allows Myanmar Refugee Children To Take Admission In Their Schools

The government of Mizoram has allowed the children of Myanmar refugees to take admission in schools of the state.

The director of department of school education in Mizoram on August 31st wrote to all district education officers and sub-divisional education officers to allow admission of all refugee children, who migrated into India from Myanmar following the military coup.

According to a local media report, the letter from director of department of school education in Mizoram stated, “I am to state that chapter 2(4) of the Right of Chjldren to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act-2009) mentioned that children aged between 6 to 14 years belonging to disadvantaged communities have the right to be admitted to school in a class appropriate to his or her age for completing elementary education.”

The letter added, “I, therefore request you to take necessary action on admission to migrant/refugee children in your jurisdiction to schools so that they can continue their schooling.”

