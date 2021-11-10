Mizoram: Another Cache Of Areca Nuts Worth ₹48 Lakhs Confiscated

153 bags of smuggled areca nuts were recovered during the operation in Tlangsam in Champhai district of Mizoram, according to HQ IGAR (East).

In yet another case of smuggling, the Assam Rifles in Mizoram on Tuesday confiscated smuggled areca nuts from Tlangsam in Champhai district. The consignment is reportedly worth around ₹48 lakhs, according to an official statement.

The Serchhip Battalion of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made the recovery.

The statement read, “The operation was carried out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 10 Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information. Approximate cost of the recovered Areca Nuts is ₹47,73,600/-“

153 bags of smuggled areca nuts were recovered during the operation in Tlangsam in Champhai district of Mizoram, according to HQ IGAR (East).

The Assam Rifles further said, “Ongoing smuggling of Areca Nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border”.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 2 Maintenance Workers Electrocuted In Khanapara