Troops of Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics department jointly recovered heroin worth approximately Rs 75.6 lakh and arrested three drug peddlers in Aizwal’s Bethlehem Veng.

“#AssamRifles in a joint operation with Excise & Narcotics Department in Mizoram apprehended three drug peddlers from general area Bethlehem Veng in Aizawl on 30 Jan recovering Heroin worth approx. Rs 75.6 Lakhs,” Assam Rifles said in a tweet on Monday morning.