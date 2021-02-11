Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seize Areca Nuts Worth Rs. 7Lakh

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Rifles
The Assam Rifles troopers, in one of the biggest seizures of smuggled areca nuts consignments in Mizoram, recovered an areca nut consignment from Champhai district in the state.

The areca nut consignment which consists of 50 bags worth Rs. 7lakh has been seized from Tlangsam area.

One person has also been arrested in connection with the seizure. 

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force in Champhai district. 

The seizure was made on Wednesday.

“Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the State of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border,” the Assam Rifles said. 

