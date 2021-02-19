Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seizes Tortoises, Reptiles

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Rifles Seizes Tortoises, Reptiles
0

The Assam Rifles has seized some tortoises, reptiles, exotic seeds and apprehended one person in Mizoram’s Champhai district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized 29 leopard tortoises, 38 red-footed tortoises, 17 yellow, orange, green iguana, 3 bearded dragon, 3 albino iguana, exotic seeds and fertilizer in general area of Friendship Bridge along the Tyao River of the district on Thursday, it said.

The apprehended person along with the seized items was handed over to Customs Department for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

Related News

Fuel Prices Hike for 11th Consecutive Day

PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Assam Again on Feb 22

News Breakfast @6

IPL Auction 2021: List Of Sold Players

You might also like
Regional

NE students protest against CAB in Delhi

Regional

Conrad denies pre-poll alliance with BJP

Regional

Mary Kom visits Kaziranga

National

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests COVID-19+

Regional

Mahur River sweeps away five dumpers

Regional

Man dies after wrong blood group transfusion

Comments
Loading...