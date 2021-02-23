Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Begins

The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly commenced on Tuesday. The budget session will continue till March 17.

The first day of the budget session started with the customary address by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Governor Pillai praised the state’s performances in the Sustainable Development Goals ranking by NITI Aayog where it secured the 6th place with a score of 59 out of all the states and union territories.

The Governor also assured the people of the state that his government is committed to restore peace in the region and will continue addressing the needs of the people.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Financial portfolio will present the annual budget for this year on March 1.

Three bills, including “The Mizoram Licensing and Regulation of Private Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Bill, 2012” will be laid during the session.