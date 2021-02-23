Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Begins

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
25

The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly commenced on Tuesday. The budget session will continue till March 17.

The first day of the budget session started with the customary address by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Governor Pillai praised the state’s performances in the Sustainable Development Goals ranking by NITI Aayog where it secured the 6th place with a score of 59 out of all the states and union territories.

Related News

Nagaland: Harsh Vardhan To Lay Foundation Of Medical College…

2 Lifts, 100-ft Tall Tricolor Unfurled At Silchar Railway…

Assam: Over 1000 Rebels Give Up Arms

Paresh Baruah’s Audio Meet: FIR Against Guwahati Press…

The Governor also assured the people of the state that his government is committed to restore peace in the region and will continue addressing the needs of the people.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Financial portfolio will present the annual budget for this year on March 1.

Three bills, including “The Mizoram Licensing and Regulation of Private Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Bill, 2012” will be laid during the session.

You might also like
National

8 Cr New LPG Connections Provided: Petroleum Min

National

AFSPA set to be withdrawn from Assam

National

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Encounter

National

PM addresses nation on its 72nd I-Day, announces manned mission to space by 2020

Regional

Arunachal River Flowing Under Danger Level

Uncategorized

Manipur Breaches 500 Marks in COVID-19 Tally

Comments
Loading...