Mizoram: BSF Jawan Tests COVID +ve After Two Vaccine Shots

A 40-year-old BSF jawan has tested positive for COVID-19 even after receiving two doses of vaccine. The jawan was among the 139 new cases that were recorded in Mizoram, pushing the state’s tally to 5,880, an official said on Thursday.

The toll remained unchanged at 13, he said.

Of the 139 fresh cases, 86 were diagnosed via Rapid Antigen Test, 52 through RT-PCR, and one with the help of TrueNat, the official said.

Ninety-nine new patients were detected in Aizawl, 17 in Lawngtlai, 10 in Serchhip and seven in Kolasib.

Lunglei, Champhai and Mamit districts reported two cases each.

At least 41 patients have travel history, and the rest were found to have locally contracted the virus, reported PTI.

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, one personnel each of the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) and the state police force were among the newly infected people.

Mizoram currently has 1,075 active cases, while 4,792 people have recovered from the infection.

As many as 3,00,922 samples have been tested so far, including 3,712 since Wednesday.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalzawmi, 1,95,201 beneficiaries have been administered vaccines in the state, of which 45,251 have received both doses.