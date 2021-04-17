Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram Bypoll To Single Seat Underway

By Pratidin Bureau
The by-poll to a single Assembly seat in Sercchip, Mizoram is underway on Saturday.

A total of six candidates including an Independent are contesting the seat.

The bypoll is being conducted after the disqualification of sitting MLA Lalduhoma of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) under the anti-defection law in November last year.

An electorate comprising 19,433 voters, including 10,278 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Due to maintenance of COVID-19 protocols and observance of Sabbath by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the Election Commission has extended the voting period by two hours up to 7 pm.

