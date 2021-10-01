Mizoram: Central Health Team to Visit the State to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

A team of central health experts will soon visit Mizoram as the state is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, said an official on Friday.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a meeting with a state delegation led by C Lalrosanga aassured that a group of experts will be sent by the Centre to assess the COVID-19 situation.

Mizoram recorded at least 21,074 cases in August while in September, it recorded 34,263 cases, according to the state health department.

Mizoram recorded 1,655 cases in April, 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June and 18,433 in July, it said.

Notably, a central team comprising a representative from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and an expert from the National Centre for Disease Control had visited Mizoram in September to take stock of the situation, the official said, adding that 8.69 per cent of the state”s population of 10.91 lakh (2011 Census) have already been infected with COVID-19.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 44.38 crore under the Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP), of which Rs19.94 crore has been released as the first instalment, he said as reported by PTI.

The northeastern state on Friday reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 571 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 94,830.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.83 per cent from 18.44 per cent on Thursday.

At least 1,592 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 78,104.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 82.36 per cent which is less than the national average of 97.86 per cent, the official said.

The death toll rose to 310 as three more people succumbed to the infection during the period, he said.

ALSO READ: Assam: Night Curfew from 10 PM, Cinema Halls to Reopen