Mizoram CM Announces Govt Job, Plot Of Land For Women’s Hockey Player Lalremsiami

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday announced that Indian women’s hockey player Lalremsiami would be offered a government job and a plot of land in her hometown by the state government.

He said Lalramsiami would also be getting a cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh for her participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Earlier, she was also sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for her preparation for the Olympics.

“Our hockey star Lalremsiami will be offered a government job & will be given a house plot at her hometown. Govt of Mizoram had sanctioned Rs. 20 Lakhs for her preparation; will reward her with another Rs. 25 lakhs cash incentive for her participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020,” CM Zoramthanga tweeted.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team was defeated 3-4 by Great Britain in today’s bronze medal match. Lalremsiami was part of the team that finished fourth in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It was the first time an Indian women’s hockey team contested in a medal match.

