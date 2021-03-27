Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram: Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized, 1 Arrested

Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles on Friday jointly seized banned party drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Kolasib district and arrested one individual in connection to the same.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police personnel and jawans of the paramilitary force conducted a search operation at Kawnpui village near the Assam-Mizoram border and recovered over 2.41 lakh Methamphetamine tablets from the person.

Later, the contraband was handed over to the excise department.

