Mizoram Files Case Against Assam Police For “Stealing Construction Materials”

Mizoram police have filed a case against their Assam counterpart for allegedly stealing construction materials by entering the Mizoram territory, a letter by the Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib district stated.

The letter, which was written to Assam’s Hailakandi police, stated that the theft took place on Friday at around 12 noon.

“…Assam police on duty have entered Mizoram territory in Zophai, Bairabi, where the ongoing bridge construction is undertaken to connect main road with the paddy field owned by Pu Ch Chhunga, the first Chief Minister of Mizoram,” the letter read.

“Here, Assam police created problems for the workers on site and stole some of the construction materials on site including pieces of iron rods,” it added.

The letter further stated that in view of the same, a police case has been filed against them for theft at Bairabi station, adding that it should not be treated as a border issue.