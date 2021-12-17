Mizoram: All Files Gutted In Massive Fire At Aizawl DC Office | In Photos

A massive fire broke out at the deputy commissioner’s office in Aizawl, Mizoram in the wee hours of Friday.

According to tweets of DD News of the state division, the devastating incident occurred at around 3.15 am. Although fire tenders rushed to the spot, the colonial structure built in 1890 was gutted to ashes.

As per the national broadcaster, all official documents were burnt to ashes as well.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

