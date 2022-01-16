Mizoram: Golaghat Youth Critical After Being Attacked By Miscreants

By Pratidin Bureau
A youth from Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district was critically injured in an attack by miscreants in Mizoram on Sunday.

The Mizo miscreants attacked the youth who was an employee in Mizoram Fakrail company.

The injured youth has been identified as one Sajan Kumar Saikia of Bokakhat. He was reportedly returning from his workplace when the miscreants confronted him and demanded money.

He was thrashed by the miscreants after refusing to pay up and was left critically injured.

Saikia has been taken to a hospital in Aizawl in a critical state and is receiving treatment.

