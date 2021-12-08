Mizoram govt calls for Assam border to settle the long-standing interstate border dispute

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Mizoram

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana reiterated that the state government and people chose to settle the long-standing interstate border dispute with Assam through dialogue by sharing a negotiating table on Tuesday.

The boundary committee constituted by the state government deliberated on three alternatives — press for constitution of a boundary commission, approach the Supreme Court or try to bring amicable settlement with Assam, stated the home minister at the release function of a book on Mizoram-Assam border dispute, written by Lalthuamliana.

Lalchamliana said, “The boundary committee, chaired by deputy chief minister Tawnluia, decided to find a solution to the interstate border dispute through negotiations.” The boundary commission recommendations or apex court judgment would also have to be accepted by both the neighboring states, he said.

Representatives of all major political parties, civil societies, and students’ bodies decided that dialogue with the Assam government is the best choice for finding a solution to the border tussle except for the Joint Action Committee on Inner Line Forest Reserve Demand, he said.

The core committee on boundary dispute has completed its works as given by the terms of reference. The committee was headed by the state chief secretary and constituted by the state government in the wake of the attacks by “Assam Police personnel on Mizo student activists and media persons at Zophai near Bairabi in Mizoram-Assam border Kolasib district on March 8 and 10, 2018”, he added.

CM Zoramthanga, had held talks on the Mizoram-Assam border dispute issue with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 26. He said that the meeting of the three leaders agreed to hold further talks.

