Mizoram Govt Committed To Maintain Peace Along All Borders

Adviser (Tech) to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, K Lalsawmvela on Sunday stated that the government is committed in maintaining peace and tranquillity with all states and countries.

Lalsawmvela also clarified that the Chief Minister never stated anything related to the extension of the fencing along the Mizoram-Assam interstate border, as no fencing exists there.

“The Mizoram government led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Zoramthanga has always been committed to maintain peace and tranquillity with all our neighbouring states and countries,” K Lalsawmvela said in a statement.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Referring to a report which quoted the chief minister as saying that “we will try to increase our fencing all along..”, the adviser to the chief minister said Zoramthanga had rather said “we will try to increase the friendship that we have all along”, after his meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 25 in New Delhi.

“As there is no border fencing to be increased between Mizoram and Assam, there is no question of border fencing. The word friendship was taken as fencing which is a misleading statement,” he said.