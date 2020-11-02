Mizoram Govt Extends Lockdown for Another Week

The Mizoram government on Monday extended the ongoing week-long lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by one more week till November 9. Earlier the government imposed a lockdown for a week till November 3 due to the spike in cases of COVID-19.

The decision to extend the lockdown in Aizawl was taken at an emergency meeting attended by chief minister Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram government also launched ‘Covid-19 No Tolerance Fortnight’ across the state till November 9.

Mizoram reported 2756 cases of COVID-19 so far with 464 active cases while 2291 have recovered from the disease.

