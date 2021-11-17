Mizoram Govt Mulling Pension Scheme For Journalists

He further expressed his regret for the delay in measures to set up a press conclave for Mizoram Journalists’ Association members also due to the pandemic.

Mizoram state Information and Public Relations minister on Tuesday said that the state government was taking steps to implement a pension scheme for journalists.

Speaking on the occasion of ‘National Press Day’, organised by the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA), Mr. Lalruatkima said that the government was giving priority to the welfare of scribes as they were the pillar of democracy.

“Efforts are being made to provide pensions to journalists. The pension scheme is under study by a study group constituted specially for the purpose,” he said.

The measures though would take some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to him.

He further expressed his regret for the delay in measures to set up a press conclave for Mizoram Journalists’ Association members also due to the pandemic.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) minister highlighted the importance of scribes, saying that they are the sources of information and urged them to remember that they were ears of the public. He added that journalists also played an important role in democracy by correcting and moulding the government.

Speaking on the influence of media, Mr. Lalruatkima then urged the media to refrain from publishing content that could mislead the public. He asked journalists to respect ethics and not misuse freedom of the press. He also asked journalists to beat the growing influence of social media.

ALSO READ: India Slams Pak At UN Over Terrorism And Kashmir