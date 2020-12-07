Mizoram: Heroin, Areca Nuts Seized, 2 Held

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram police jointly seized 90 gm of heroin worth rupees seven lakh and arrested one person in Champhai district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint operation was carried out in Zokhawthar-Melbuk area by the Serchhip battalion of Assam Rifles and Champhai district police.

A Chinese origin Kenbo bike and an air rifle were also recovered.

In a similar incident, areca nuts worth Rs 51.52 lakh smuggled from Myanmar were recovered by Assam Rifles and Customs department in Champai on Sunday. In this connection, one suspect has been detained.

Assam Rifles in collaboration with Custom department also recovered huge quantity of areca nuts at Ruantlang area in Champhai district and detained one person on Sunday.