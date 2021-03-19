Mizoram: Heroin Worth ₹ 14.7 Lakh Seized, 3 Held

Three persons including a Myanmar national were arrested on Thursday with possession of 503 grams heroin in Aizwal and Champhai district along the Myanmar border.

Officials of the excise and narcotics department conducted a search operation based on specific inputs at Zote and Ngur villages in Champhai district and seized 461 grams of heroin. Two individuals identified as Zalianthang and Pausawmmuang were arrested.

In another instance, a Myanmar national identified as one Lalrinsiama was arrested and seized 42 grams of heroin in Aizwal.

As per reports, the contraband altogether is worth Rs 14.7 lakh. They are believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

