Mizoram: Heroin Worth ₹ 19.25 Lakh Seized, Myanmar Man Held

A Myanmarese national was apprehended in Mizoram with heroin worth Rs 19.25 lakh in his possession.

Excise and narcotics department’s anti-narcotic squad and Assam Rifles jointly recovered 667 grams of heroin from a forest along the Indo-Myanmar border late Saturday.

According to reports, the arrested Myanmarese national, who was identified as one Hrankap, 47, is a resident of Bung village in Myanmar. He is believed to have smuggled the contraband from Myanmar.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The arrested individual may face up to 20 years in jail along with Rs 2 lakh fine if found guilty. He was produced before additional session court on Sunday.

