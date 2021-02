Acting on a tip-off, excise and narcotics department jointly with Assam Rifles seized 237.5 grams of heroin worth Rs 8 lakh during two separate operations on Monday and Tuesday.

As per reports, two persons have been arrested, including a Myanmar national, identified as R. Lalrinkhuma (35) and Vanlalngheta (41) respectively. They were caught in possession of the illicit drugs.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.