Mizoram Is All Set To Withdraw Case Against Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Mizoram government all set to withdraw the case registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Mizoram, chief secretary Lalnunmaviya Suwango of Mizoram has disclosed this.

He said Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had no approval to include Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name in the FIR.

He also mentioned that he would withdraw Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name from the FIR if there were no legal hurdles.

After telephonic talks with Home Minister Amit Shah on the Assam-Mizoram border issue with Himanta Biswa Sharma and Mizoram Chief Minister Zormathanga, Mizoram Chief Minister agreed to resolve the state border issue with Assam.

He also urged the people of Mizoram not to share messages on social media that would initiate violence and hatred among the two states.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the chief minister’s residence in Dispur on Sunday, CM Sarma said, “I am happy to file a case against me. I will assist in the investigation. I will go to Padabraj from Silchar for this.

Also Read: Day Curfew To Be Withdrawn In Tripura From August 1