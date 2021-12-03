Mizoram Likely to Announce New Guidelines on Omicron variant of COVID-19

Amid the new variant of COVID-19 ‘Omicron’, the Mizoram government is likely to come out with new guidelines on tackling the pandemic, a health department official said.

The state-level expert team on COVID-19 management has submitted draft guidelines to the government to screen and monitor people coming from abroad, he said, reported news agency PTI.



The new regulations will also include suggestions on Covid appropriate behaviour for such travellers, the official, who is a member of the team, said.



India reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday from Karnataka – in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated.

The official said the new strain is still under study, and it will take at least two weeks to ascertain its nature.



The Omicron variant is believed to be more infectious than the Delta variant, as it has a significantly high number of mutations and spike protein, he added.



Mizoram reported 275 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 1,35,450. The death toll rose to 501 with one more fatality.

