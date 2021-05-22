Mizoram: Lockdown in Aizwal, Other Districts Extended By 1 Week

In a bid to further contain the spread of COVID-19, lockdown in Aizwal and other district headquarters has been extended by another seven days, Mizoram government announced on Saturday.

The existing lockdown imposed since May 10 was scheduled to be lifted at 4 am on May 24. This has now been extended by a week till May 31.

“In view of the continued surge of COVID-19 positive cases, the competent authority has decided to continue with the current restrictions imposed for curtailing people”s movement and activities, in order to further mitigate probable serious impact on public health,” an order issued by the government said.

During the time period, people residing in the state capital and other district headquarters/towns shall strictly confine to indoors and not venture outside without permission, it said.

All places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, and restaurants, shopping complexes, malls, business shops having no permission will continue to remain close in all parts of the state.

Besides, all government offices barring a few will remain closed during the extended lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters, it said.

However, government offices and commercial banks will be allowed to open under strict Covid-19 protocols outside the jurisdiction of the state capital and other district headquarters.

Shops dealing with essential commodities, vegetables and meats will be opened only on Tuesday and Friday, while those dealing with agricultural seeds and equipment, construction materials, motor workshop, spare parts, among others will open only on Tuesday from 5 am to 5 pm, the order said.

Meanwhile, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, dispensaries, bank and non-banking financial institutions, post offices, filling stations, LPG store houses, fair price shop, animal feed store are exempted from total lockdown.

The order also stated that economic and agriculture activities will however continue to function smoothly under strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavior in other areas outside Aizawl and district headquarters.

Night curfew will also be continued in state capital and district headquarters/towns between 7 pm and 4 am. As for Aizawl and other district headquarters, daily labour can be operated strictly within one compound and no labourer is allowed to work outside his neighbourhood.

Additionally, state residents or visitors are required to enter only through entry points opened by the government. Mandatory home isolation will also be imposed for 10 days if tested negative for COVID-19.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 274 Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 10,006. A total of 113 cured patients were discharged.

The active caseload stood at 2,341. The death toll is currently at 31.