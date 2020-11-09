Mizoram: Man Awarded 20 Yrs RI, Life Term For Murder

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
58

A Mizoram district court announced 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be followed by life imprisonment to a man for murdering five members of the person’s family in 2015, news agency PTI reported.

Terming it as a “rarest of rare” case, Aizawl district additional district and sessions judge of Aizawl district court H T C Lalrinchhana said, “The 43-year-old convict had not only stabbed the victims but cut them several times”.

The court said that Laltlanchhuaha would initially undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment for tresspassing (section 449 of IPC) and attempt to murder (section 307 of IPC) before the commencement of his life imprisonment.

Related News

Assam Zoo To Open From Dec 1|Guidelines

COVID Vaccine 90% Effective In Phase 3 Trial: Pfizer

Udalguri: Himanta Holds Bike Rally, Rides Scooter Himself

Saffron Bowl Extends To Northeast

He will have to undergo an additional four years of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay Rs 4 lakh as a fine for the offences committed under Section 449 and Section 307 of the IPC.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh each for the five murder cases, was also slapped on the convict, failing which he would have to undergo an additional 10 years life imprisonment, the court said.

Laltlanchhuaha was arrested in 2015 following the killing of the five members of a family, residing in the Republic Veng area.

The convict, who was a carpenter and butcher by profession and a resident of the same locality, had barged into the house of Sangliansiama on January 9, 2015, and stabbed the family members after the head of the family refused to buy some company products from him. Sangliansiama, his wife Khualthangi who was the chief manager of a nationalised bank, their five-year-old son, grandson, and Sangliansiama’s sister were killed, the PTI report added.

You might also like
Regional

Bhumidhar supports Ripun as APCC president

Top Stories

₹20,050 Cr Scheme Launched For Fisheries Sector

Environment

Assam’s dog wins National Award

National

Fuel prices spikes highest today in more than a year

Regional

Last charge sheet filed in APSC scam

Regional

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 104

Comments
Loading...