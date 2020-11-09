Mizoram: Man Awarded 20 Yrs RI, Life Term For Murder

A Mizoram district court announced 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be followed by life imprisonment to a man for murdering five members of the person’s family in 2015, news agency PTI reported.

Terming it as a “rarest of rare” case, Aizawl district additional district and sessions judge of Aizawl district court H T C Lalrinchhana said, “The 43-year-old convict had not only stabbed the victims but cut them several times”.

The court said that Laltlanchhuaha would initially undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment for tresspassing (section 449 of IPC) and attempt to murder (section 307 of IPC) before the commencement of his life imprisonment.

He will have to undergo an additional four years of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay Rs 4 lakh as a fine for the offences committed under Section 449 and Section 307 of the IPC.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh each for the five murder cases, was also slapped on the convict, failing which he would have to undergo an additional 10 years life imprisonment, the court said.

Laltlanchhuaha was arrested in 2015 following the killing of the five members of a family, residing in the Republic Veng area.

The convict, who was a carpenter and butcher by profession and a resident of the same locality, had barged into the house of Sangliansiama on January 9, 2015, and stabbed the family members after the head of the family refused to buy some company products from him. Sangliansiama, his wife Khualthangi who was the chief manager of a nationalised bank, their five-year-old son, grandson, and Sangliansiama’s sister were killed, the PTI report added.