Mizoram man tests positive for coronavirus

By Pratidin Bureau
A sample of a Mizoram person tested positive at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Pijush Hazarika, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare & National Health Mission reportedly confirmed it to Pratidin Time.

The patient is now admitted at Zoram Medical College in Mizoram. He is an Aizawl resident. This is the second case reported in northeast India. Yesterday, a 23-year-old girl from Imphal (west) was identified as the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Manipur. With a travel history to UK, the person is being treated at JNIMS.

