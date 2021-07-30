Mizoram MP Who Threatened To Kill Assam Police Goes Missing

By Pratidin Bureau
K Venlalvena

Mizoram MP K Venlalvena went missing after threatening to kill all Assam Police over border clash between Assam and Mizoram.

Team of Assam Police and CID reached Delhi and issued a notice against Mizoram MP K Venlalvena on Thursday.

The notice will be sent to the Mizoram MP under section 41 (a) of IPC.

The Delhi Police have also extended help to the Assam Police and CID team on the issue.

According to Police sources, the police are not able to track the MP currently.

Sources also said that the MP is neither at his resident nor at Mizoram House currently.

As per the notice issued by the police, the Mizoram MP is called to be present at the Dhalai Police Station.

Earlier on July 26, an open firing between Assam and Mizoram took place near the Cachar border.

The clash between the two states resulted in killing seven people from Assam, out of which 6 were Assam Police personnel.

