Mizoram, Nagaland To Start Vaccination For 18-44 On May 17

The Mizoram and Nagaland governments on Friday announced the launch of the vaccination drive against the fatal coronavirus in the age group of 18-44 years from May 17.

In a release, the State Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Nagaland said that 36,580 vaccine doses arrived on May 12 and the vaccination drive will be held in 24 session sites on May 17 and 28 sites on May 18.

The vaccination drive in the state for this age group will be conducted every Monday and Tuesday at the designated Covid-19 vaccination centre (CVC). The registration and booking for this age group commenced on Friday morning as per the slot available for each CVC.

A total of 7,450 doses are scheduled to be administrated during the first cycle of the vaccination for this age group.

Meanwhile, according to the health secretary of Mizoram, a consignment of 1,6340 doses of Covishield had arrived in the state on Thursday.

The number of beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years is estimated to be about 5.1 lakh and more than 10.2 lakh doses are required for full vaccination. Moreover, the government had already placed an order for procurement of more than 10.2 lakh of which 1,642 doses have been received.

Reports stated that Mizoram will require at least 80,000-90,000 additional doses for full vaccination to this age group other than the 18-44 age group.

Both the state governments have urged citizens to register at the CoWIN and Arogya Setu. It is mandatory for all beneficiaries to get the vaccination and added that no on-site registration would be allowed.