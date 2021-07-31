Mizoram: NIA Initiates probe in explosives case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe in connection to the Mizoram explosive recovery case.

The anti-terror agency confirming the information stated that they took charge of the probe on Thursday last after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the investigation to NIA.

In relation to the case, the Assam Rifles had also arrested two suspects along with recovering 3,000 special detonators in six cartons, 925 electric detonators in 37 packets, 2,000 meters length of fuze in four boxes, and 63 sacks of explosives substance, each sack containing 10 packets each of 2.08 kg of Class II Category – ZZ explosive powder weighing a total of 1.3 tonnes.

Dungtalang police station in Champai registered a case against the apprehended persons and they were handed over to the police officials there.

Reports suggested that officials of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, suspected the explosives were being transported from Mizoram to Myanmar. Reportedly, the Chin National Army would use these explosives against Myanmar Army.