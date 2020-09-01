Mizoram: One Killed In Landslide

A 21-year-old youth died in a landslide on Tuesday in Mizoram’s Aizawl, police officials informed.

Furthermore, a section of the road was destroyed too.

“Boulders came crashing down at Bawngkawn Hmar Veng area of the Mizoram capital and hit the man seriously injuring him. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries”, Officer-in-Charge of Bawngkawn police station R Vanlalduata was quoted saying in a PTI report.



The area is prone to landslide, the police officer added.