Mizoram: One Killed In Landslide

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL PIC COURTESY: PTI
58

A 21-year-old youth died in a landslide on Tuesday in Mizoram’s Aizawl, police officials informed.

Furthermore, a section of the road was destroyed too.

“Boulders came crashing down at Bawngkawn Hmar Veng area of the Mizoram capital and hit the man seriously injuring him. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries”, Officer-in-Charge of Bawngkawn police station R Vanlalduata was quoted saying in a PTI report.

The area is prone to landslide, the police officer added.

Related News

Assam Declares War Against Drugs: DGP

Assam: Over Rs 730 Cr Spent On COVID-19 Management

COVID-19: Hong Kong Starts Mass Testing

Indian Astronomers Discover New Star Galaxy

You might also like
National

COVID-19: UP Govt Announces Rs. 1k Per Day for Labourers

Regional

Security tightened in Guwahati for Bohag Bihu

Top Stories

Maha Guv Recommends President’s Rule

Regional

Rajnath to inaugurate BOLD-QIT in Assam tomorrow

Top Stories

Assam celebrates World Environment Day

Regional

Flood hits Gohpur as Brahmajan river overflows

Comments
Loading...