Mizoram: Over 29000 Pigs Died Due to African Swine Fever

Mizoram Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Dr. K Beichhua said that 29,803 pigs have died so far in the state since March this year due to the outbreak of African swine fever.

The minister, while addressing a meeting of the Mizo National Front on Friday said that at least 10,380 pigs suspected to be infected with ASF have been culled so far. As many as 29,803 pigs have been confirmed dead due to ASF in 8 months since March 2021, and 533 other died due to suspected ASF, the minister said.

At least 272 villages across all 11 districts of the state are currently affected by the ASF outbreak, he said. The minister said the government is making massive efforts to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, lone Rajya Sabha member of Mizoram K Vanlalvena on Friday urged the Centre to provide compensation to pig farmers, whose pigs have died due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.

The monetary loss caused by the outbreak of ASF is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore, the MP said. He urged the Centre to compensate the pig farmers for their losses. Meanwhile, officials of the animal husbandry and veterinary science department said that the number of single-day pig death due to ASF has significantly declined in last few months. They said that two fatalities were reported on Friday.

