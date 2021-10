A police bus with 22 people onboard has met with an accident on Wednesday between Vai-awt and Buarchep region, Kolasib district.

As per reports, the police personnel, belong to 2nd Mizoram Armed Police (MAP), were on their way to Lunglei district.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Dr. K. Beichhua, Minister and Surgeon, was also passing by on his way to Lungsen Village. He rushed to the accident spot to aid the injured.

Meanwhile, police and medical team also reached the spot.