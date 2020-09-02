Mizoram Registers 8 New Cases of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Mizoram on Wednesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,020, said a health department official.

Of the new cases, seven were reported from Aizawl district and one case from Kolasib district, the official said, adding that five Assam Rifles and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were among the newly infected persons.

Of the total 1,020 COVID-19 cases, 410 are active as 610 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 59.80 percent.

Mizoram has not reported any death due to COVID-19 till date.

According to another health department official, of the total 410 active cases, 40 are Assam Rifles personnel, 61 BSF jawans, 5 Army personnel, and 1 CRPF constable.

At least 106 truckers are also among active COVID-19 patients, the official said.

Of the 610 COVID-19 recovered people, 246 are security personnel, he added.

