Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Mizoram Reimposes 7-Day Total Lockdown In Aizawl

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Mizoram has reimposed a seven-day complete lockdown in Aizawl due to rise in cases of COVID-19.

The order issued by the Mizoram government came after two weeks of easing restrictions.

The shutdown will be in force from July 18 till midnight of July 24, the order stated.

Related News

Guwahati: Woman Jumps In Front Of Train At Chandmari, Dies

“Assam Will Not Be Another ‘Udta…

Western Europe Records Over 125 Deaths In Devastating Flood

KMSS Welcomes CM’s Announcement On Land Lease In Ghy Hills

Also Read: Western Europe Records Over 125 Deaths In Devastating Flood

Lockdown or other stringent restrictions may be imposed in other parts of the state by deputy commissioners depending on the coronavirus situation, it said.

The Mizoram government had eased restrictions in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area from June 30.

The order said the trajectory of positive cases continues to rise with the daily average of new infections growing steadily from 55 in April to 202 in May to 381 in the first fortnight of July.

With the majority of fresh cases being reported from the AMC area, the imposition of total lockdown is necessary to curtail a further surge, it said.

Only essential services including water and electricity, healthcare, and LPG distribution will function, the notification said.

All shops will be closed in the AMC area except those dealing with essential commodities, it added.

Also Read: KMSS Welcomes CM’s Announcement On Land Lease In Ghy Hills

You might also like
Top Stories

APCC Collects Over 1 Lakh Gamosas For Anti-CAA Memorial

Sports

Rafael Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 13th French Open Title

World

5 killed in shooting inside newspaper office in Maryland, US

National

Ashok Gehlot Govt Wins Trust Vote

World

Big Loss: Iran Drops India from Chabahar Rail Project

Health

Guwahati is pandemic: HBS

Comments
Loading...