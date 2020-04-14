Mizoram Reports 2nd Case of COVID-19

Mizoram reported its second positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 26-year-old woman has tested positive for the dreaded virus in Mumbai. This was informed by Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

The chief secretary further said the isolation process has just begun and she is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mizoram in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, has extended the lockdown till April 30.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended country-wide lockdown till May 3 next.

