Mizoram Reports 73 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Mizoram reported 73 new COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 5,158, an official said.

Among the newly-infected patients are a 10-month-old baby and 13 other minors. Besides, seven elderly persons were also found to be infected in the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

The highest 52 new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, the official said. Eighteen of the new patients have travel history, he said.

The state at present has 570 active cases, while 4,576 people have recovered, the official said. Thirty-eight of the new patients have symptoms, he added. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is 12.

On Wednesday, 2,259 samples were tested. The recovery rate in the state is 88.72 per cent.

