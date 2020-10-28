Top StoriesRegional

Mizoram Reports First COVID-19 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The state of Mizoram has recorded its first COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, over eight months since the pandemic gripped the nation.

Mizoram has been the only state in India to not have recorded any COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic struck India earlier this year.

“The first Covid-19 mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire state. He was 62-years-old with existing co-morbidities and was under treatment at Zoram Medical College for more than 10 days,” state’s information and public relations department said in a tweet.

Mizoram recorded 2,607 positive cases and 2,233 recoveries till date.

“We are shocked, pained and will continue putting up our guards against this pandemic,” Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted.

The first case of COVID-19 in Mizoram was reported in March 24 on a middle aged pastor who had returned from the Netherlands. He tested negative on April 27 after almost a month in the hospital.

The state didn’t record any positive case after that till June 2, when 12 new cases were recorded nearly a month after the ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4.

