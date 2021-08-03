Mizoram Requests Assam for Arranging Stranded Vehicles to Enter State

Mizoram has requested Assam to make arrangements for the stranded vehicles in Assam to enter their state as they are facing a health crisis during this pandemic. Mizoram Home Secretary Vanlalngaihsaka in a letter to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Home department of Assam asked to make arrangements for the stranded vehicles assuring the safety of the drivers, passengers, and the vehicles.

Informing about the WT message, the department of information and public relations of Mizoram on Tuesday tweeted: “Home Secretary, Mizoram writes to his counterpart in Assam to make arrangements for stranded vehicles to enter the state, giving assurance to safety of drivers, passengers and vehicles within Mizoram.”

The Mizoram home secretary in the WT message said: “The vehicles bound for Mizoram which have been stranded on NH-306 at Lailapur since 26.7.2021 want to enter Mizoram without delay.”

“In this regard, kindly make all necessary arrangements immediately for enabling their entry into the state without any law and order problem in Assam.”

“The Government of Mizoram gives its assurance for the safety and security of all drivers, passengers and their vehicles within Mizoram,” the WT message reads.

State health minister Dr. R Lalthangliana on Monday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union health minister Mansuk Mandaviya seeking their interventions to lift the alleged blockade in Assam and prevent imminent health crisis in the state.

Lalthangliana in his letter alleged that consignments of medical supplies, including Covid19 test kits, are prevented from entering the state due to the imposition of the blockade in the Barak Valley region in Assam.

Meanwhile, in order to de-escalate the tensions along the inter-state border, both the states will sit for a ministerial-level discussion on the border issue on August 5.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: India Fails To Reach Finals In Men’s Hockey, To Fight For Bronze