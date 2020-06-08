Mizoram reverts to ‘Total Lockdown’ for 2 weeks

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday announced that the state will remain under a total lockdown for two weeks, starting from June 9.

The decision has been taken in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the states. On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state had reached 42, it was only 34 on Sunday and 24 on Saturday.

Out of the total cases in Mizoram, only one person has recovered from the virus and 41 others are currently getting treatment. The state has not reported any death due to the virus.

Even as the rest of the country has started unlocking the economy in a phased manner, the state government has decided to impose a two-week lockdown to curb the sudden spike.

Mizoram CM took the decision after conducting a consultative meeting with members of the legislature, government officials, non-government hospital associations, church leaders, village and local councils members, taskforces and NGOs on the state’s way forward with regards to the outbreak.