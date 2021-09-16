Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena Tests Covid-19 Positive

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per a PTI report, the 51-year-old Mizo National Front (MNF) leader told PTI over the phone that he had his sample tested after he developed symptoms and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday through an RT-PCR test.

Vanlalvena said that he has isolated himself in Mizoram House at Chanakyapuri in Delhi.

According to him, he has a mild fever and body ache.

“I am now under isolation at Mizoram house. I have mild symptoms like light fever, nasal congestion and body ache. But I am out of danger,” he told PTI from Delhi.

Vanlalvena is currently camping at the national capital to meet Union Ministers and other officials over the Myanmar refugee issue. “I have already taken appointments to meet Union Ministers and other officials at the Centre. I hope I test negative soon to meet them in time,” he said.