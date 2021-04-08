Mizoram: Swine Fever Outbreak Suspected After 100 Pigs Die

Over 100 domestic pigs have died in a Lunglei district in Mizoram and preliminary tests have showed that African swine fever (ASF) as the cause of the deaths. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease in Bhopal for a confirmatory test.

“There is an outbreak of the disease in Lungsen in Lunglei district. Over 100 pigs died till yesterday (Wednesday) and as of now, the outbreak is only in one village. Our further investigations are going on” Mizoram’s Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Dr Hmarkunga was quoted saying in a TNIE report on Thursday.

Hmarkunga said that the import and export of pigs had been restricted in the village and Lunglei village shares a border with Myanmar.

The disease was detected after a sample was tested at the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Selesih in the state. The ASF is a highly contagious viral disease but cannot be transmitted to humans.